Pitman returns as Portsmouth boss rings the changes

Kenny Jackett has restored Brett Pitman to his side for today’s Fleetwood clash.

Last season’s 25-goal top-scorer is among three changes to the side which saw their unbeaten record extinguished at Gillingham on Boxing Day.

Ben Close and Anton Walkes have also earned recalls for the fixture with Joey Barton’s team.

Yet it is the return of Pitman which catches the eye, starting for the Blues for the first time since October 6 against Gillingham.

He comes in for the injured Oli Hawkins (ankle), with Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and Gareth Evans also making way.

Evans moves to a bench which includes Joe Mason and Brandon Haunstrup, following periods out of the match-day 18.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Ben Thompson, Close, Lowe, Curtis, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Mason, Wheeler, Evans, Green, Haunstrup.