Pitman returns to Pompey’s starting line-up against AFC Wimbledon

Brett Pitman returns to spearhead Pompey’s attack for their Carabao Cup first-round tie against AFC Wimbledon tonight (7.45pm).

The captain was dropped for Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Blackpool but has been reinstalled to Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up against the Dons in the place of Oli Hawkins.

The Blues have made five changes from their Bloomfield Road triumph.

David Wheeler has been handed his maiden Pompey start since signing on a season-long loan from QPR last week.

Meanwhile, Luke McGee has been given his first start of the campaign, replacing Craig MacGillivray in goal.

Christian Burgess comes in for Jack Whatmough in central defence and Brandon Haunstrup starts in a left-back role.

Conor Chaplin has also recovered from his hip injury that ruled him out at Blackpool and is included in the match-day squad.

Pompey (4-1-4-1): Luke McGee; Anton Walkes, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Brandon Haunstrup; Tom Naylor; David Wheeler, Gareth Evans, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe; Brett Pitman

Substitutes: Craig MacGillivray, Jack Whatmough, Lee Brown, Adam May, Ronan Curtis, Conor Chaplin, Oli Hawkins