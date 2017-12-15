Pitman’s promise to Pompey play-off rivals

Have your say

Brett Pitman vowed League One holds no fear for Pompey.

The Blues captain sees no reason why his team can’t break in the top six, as they bid to continue their flying form against Bury.

Kenny Jackett’s men will bid to make it seven wins out of eight against the bottom-of-the-table side at Fratton Park.

The Shakers’ form is improving, but Pitman sees no outfit in League One who Pompey should be concerned about.

The 29-year-old pinpointed Wigan and Blackburn as the two sides who have shown the most quality this season.

Pitman doesn’t see his team lagging too far behind as they bid to close the gap on the play-off sides.

That’s why he has upwardly-mobile ambitions for the Blues over the second half of the season.

He said: ‘Anybody can beat anybody in this league.

‘Wigan and Blackburn are the two best teams we’ve played.

‘I think people who’ve seen them play, especially in the games against us, would say they’re the two top teams.

‘Are we a million miles away from either of them? Probably not. We’re not that far off.

‘The rest of the league are similar. I don’t see why we can’t compete with them.

‘On our day I think we are more than a match for anyone.

‘I think we’ve stopped conceding cheap goals. I think they can hurt you.

‘As a team we’ve stopped conceding those goals and it’s really helped us. We’ve been nicking games 1-0 and we’ve got people who can score goals and hurt the opposition.

‘If you can keep more clean sheets as a team I think you will win more games. That’s happening at the moment.’

Pitman returned to the starting line-up against Charlton last week, after recovering from a hamstring problem.

The summer arrival from Ipswich led the line at The Valley – a position he’s been operating in since coming back into the team at the end of October after nose and knee surgery.

Pitman operated in a withdrawn role earlier in the season, but explained he has no issue with either position.

He added: ‘It’s either-or really. I’m not really bothered.

‘I’ve played most of my football, especially for Bournemouth, a little bit deeper.

‘But I’m more than happy to play right at the front.

‘When you play right up the top of the pitch you arguably don’t get involved with the ball as much as everywhere else.

‘You have to stay disciplined and stay high for the team. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.

‘There’s times when you can come deeper, it’s just play it as you see it.

‘But you’ve certainly got to be conscious to stay up the pitch, because if you’re the top player and drop off there’s no one up there to hit and play with.

‘We’ve got other people who can play slightly deeper and do other things. As long as I play I’m happy.’