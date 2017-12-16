Pitman still on the spot for Pompey

Have your say

BRETT PITMAN will stay on Pompey penalty duty.

The Blues captain will step up from 12 yards against Bury if his team is given another spot-kick.

Pitman missed a penalty in last week’s 1-0 win against play-off-chasing Charlton.

The 29-year-old admitted his side were lucky to be awarded it, after he was adjudged to have been held by Chris Solly.

There was frustration from Pitman he failed to convert the chance – but it won’t stop him stepping up again.

The forward said: ‘Their player did grab me a little bit, but in my opinion it was soft.

‘I didn’t overly appeal, but the ref has seen something and give it.

‘When you get a penalty you expect a goal, so when it does happen it’s almost like scoring.

‘It always happens if you miss a penalty, it will give the opposition a lift.

‘I was disappointed to miss it but sometimes you have to give the keeper credit.

‘It was well hit and in the corner, but a little bit higher than I wanted.

‘I guess I will be (continuing on penalties). I’ll certainly be taking the next one!

‘I think it’s been made clear that I’ll continue taking penalties.’

Pitman has an impressive 12 goals to his name this season, but is frustrated injury hasn’t allowed him to add to that total – missing eight games while sidelined.

He added: ‘It’s been a little bit frustrating with missing a few games. I don’t normally miss too many.

‘I’ve scored 12 and if I hadn’t missed the games I would’ve expected a few more.

‘You could never say you would have scored that many more in those games.

‘I would have liked to have scored a couple more, though.’

- JORDAN CROSS