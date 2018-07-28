Pivotal season awaits for popular Pompey player

Have your say

The boy with the uncultivated tangle of blonde locks had been thrust forward, enlisted rather than a willing volunteer.

Pompey boss Andy Awford had orchestrated the moment. Ever the deep thinker, he felt the 17-year-old’s burgeoning development would benefit from being confronted with maiden media commitments.

In the relaxed surrounds of the Five Lakes Hotel foyer, Jack Whatmough subsequently spent 20 minutes talking to The News, with Awford within earshot.

The rookie was unruffled, completely at ease, an absolute natural. As we have since discovered, the former Neville Lovett Community School pupil relishes a chat.

Still, that July 2014 initiation in Colchester arrived during the landmark of Whatmough’s first Pompey pre-season.

This month’s trip to the Fota Island resort in Ireland signalled his fifth Blues summer. Now aged 21, he is the club’s longest-serving first-team member.

Handed a November 2013 debut against Southend aged 17 years, three months and eight days, the defender effortlessly slotted into Football League demands.

Yet inhibiting such promising progress have been bouts of injuries, as opposed to debilitating issues such as shortage of ability or mental fragility.

During those previous five Pompey first-team campaigns, Whatmough totalled 66 appearances.

Putting that into context, room-mate and inseparable sidekick Luke McGee racked up 50 appearances last season alone.

For that reason, 2018-19 surely stands as the most pivotal in the Gosport talent’s career so far.

It is logical to draw the conclusion that Whatmough is in possession of a starting spot for next weekend’s Luton curtain-raiser, his place alongside Matt Clarke in the centre of defence seemingly assured.

The Blues’ three most recent first-team friendlies have seen Clarke, Whatmough, Nathan Thompson and Lee Brown operate as the defence, with Craig MacGillivray in goal.

Highly unlikely then that Jackett will now rip up that unit for today’s pre-season finale against Dutch side FC Utrecht at Fratton Park.

In terms of Whatmough, such a demonstration of faith has eluded rival Christian Burgess in recent weeks, the former regular instead serving as a substitute or fulfilling Pompey XI fixtures.

While the youngster started against Stevenage, Swindon and Brighton, Burgess has lined-up against Gosport and Bognor during the same period.

In the process, Kenny Jackett has earmarked him a first-team place for the foreseeable future. This is now his to relinquish.

History highlights that Whatmough has largely been jettisoned from Pompey’s first team through injury rather than performance.

Only twice has he made more than 12 appearances during a campaign - a sobering statistic considering the defender’s undoubted ability.

Last term he totalled 16 outings. Having started in Jackett’s team, he sustained knee ligament damage, returned to the side, then was absent for the finale through a minor groin problem.

Now is the latest opportunity for a consistent run in the side – and how the academy product deserves an injury-free occupation.

Time and time again, he has fought back from devastating career lows, with a smile and ever-sunny outlook. Most crucial of all, he has doggedly forced his way back into first-team reckoning.

One of Paul Cook’s last actions as Pompey boss was to secure the former Gosport Falcons player on a new two-year deal.

Similarly, he started the opening seven matches of Jackett’s reign, albeit largely influenced by injury to Clarke.

Michael Appleton named Whatmough on the bench at Plymouth, caretaker boss Awford handed him his debut, David Connolly and Alan McLoughlin campaigned for a regular inclusion and Richie Barker found a midfield spot for him.

A succession of Pompey managers, coaches and influential presences have recognised the outstanding ability of the defender.

All that has held him back from accruing many more appearances has been injury.

Now is the time for Whatmough – and there cannot be a more deserving case in football.