Brett Pitman is a number-10 option for Pompey.

Kenny Jackett revealed he could utilise the skipper in a deeper role after slipping down the striker pecking order.

Brett Pitman. Picture: Joe Pepler

Last season’s 25-goal top scorer has been left out of the Blues’ match-day squad for the past two weekends.

Following the January arrivals of Omar Bogle and James Vaughan – on loan from Cardiff and Wigan, respectively, for the rest of the season – it meant there was no place on the bench for Pitman in the draws against Doncaster and Plymouth.

The former AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich marksman also spent the first half of the season playing a support-act role to Oli Hawkins.

But Jackett hasn’t ruled out using Pitman in the hole – which is his favoured position.

With Pompey winless in their past five league games, they need to quickly recapture their form and get their promotion charge back on track.

The Fratton faithful have been debating if Pitman slotting into the number-10 role could remedy the Blues’ recent problems.

Here’s what they had to say on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Ron Johnson

Bogle and Vaughan first choice for me and bring Pitman on in the 2nd half at sometime.

Shawn Woodward

We need to go 2 up front so Pitman behind Bogle in 4-4-1-1 maybe good.

So many options in that role Pitman, Dennis, Evans possibly even Close or Cannon or even Morris, Curtis.

Alison Moon

Brett has great skill and awareness in the box and not to use his talents is shortsighted to say the very least as is to replace Bogle with just one striker when you're trying to win a game!

John Elvin

Good idea as long as he's in the side.

Richie Barnes

This should have happened after the Charlton game...amazing it’s taken so long to admit, I wonder how much longer to actually implement..!

Rob Emery

Give it a go then, we've been impotent lately.

Ray Fogwill

Let's take proven goalscorer and play him out of position.

Great management decision.

Joey Barrett

Great option.