Play two up front… more imagination need – Portsmouth fans react to Doncaster Rovers draw

POMPEY fans believe manager Kenny Jackett might want to consider playing with two up top after today’s 1-1 draw at home against Doncaster.
Blues’ supporters criticised their team’s formation following the game, with Omar Bogle’s 54th-minute goal cancelling out Doncaster’s first-half goal from Mallik Wilks.
The draw sees Pompey drop out of the automatic promotion places and drop eight points behind leaders Luton.
Here’s what a section of fans had to say about the game below via Facebook and Twitter.
David Harman: When we play football on the floor we are a better team.
When hoofing searching balls up top (and they are ‘searching’ because they’re certainly not targeted crosses) we are poor.
I rate Burgess but he and the keeper both hesitated which cost us.
Robert Hedger: We need to be winning, not playing one up front.
James Powers: One thing I noticed about Omar Bogle is that he likes to drift wide, so would be wise to make sure that we play in a front two so his runs into the channel can create space for someone like Vaughan, Hawkins or Pitman.
Tony Wilson: Poor formation choice from Jackett – please use some imagination.
Antony Davies: Championship? Not anymore. Play-off heartbreak then the star assets sold in the summer.
Steve Courtney: Terrible performance again – gutless and clueless.
Ollie Cook: Poor performance and punished for a slow start.
Curtis gets a needed break from the side midweek. Burgess made a shocking mistake after coming on, and taking Bogle off was a bad decision.
Andy Horton: It’s always hard integrating signings.
Let’s back the boys. Crucial few months to go – let’s get promoted.