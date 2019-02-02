Play two up front… more imagination need – Portsmouth fans react to Doncaster Rovers draw

Have your say

POMPEY fans believe manager Kenny Jackett might want to consider playing with two up top after today’s 1-1 draw at home against Doncaster.

Blues’ supporters criticised their team’s formation following the game, with Omar Bogle’s 54th-minute goal cancelling out Doncaster’s first-half goal from Mallik Wilks.

The draw sees Pompey drop out of the automatic promotion places and drop eight points behind leaders Luton.

Here’s what a section of fans had to say about the game below via Facebook and Twitter.

David Harman: When we play football on the floor we are a better team.

When hoofing searching balls up top (and they are ‘searching’ because they’re certainly not targeted crosses) we are poor.

I rate Burgess but he and the keeper both hesitated which cost us.

Robert Hedger: We need to be winning, not playing one up front.

James Powers: One thing I noticed about Omar Bogle is that he likes to drift wide, so would be wise to make sure that we play in a front two so his runs into the channel can create space for someone like Vaughan, Hawkins or Pitman.

Tony Wilson: Poor formation choice from Jackett – please use some imagination.

Antony Davies: Championship? Not anymore. Play-off heartbreak then the star assets sold in the summer.

Steve Courtney: Terrible performance again – gutless and clueless.

Ollie Cook: Poor performance and punished for a slow start.

Curtis gets a needed break from the side midweek. Burgess made a shocking mistake after coming on, and taking Bogle off was a bad decision.

Andy Horton: It’s always hard integrating signings.

Let’s back the boys. Crucial few months to go – let’s get promoted.