Plymouth 0 Pompey 0: The Final Verdict

POMPEY writer Jordan Cross delivers the final verdict on the showdown with Plymouth, and assesses what we learnt from the from the latest port battle.

DEFENSIVE STEEL

Plymouth are a team renowned for plugging away and being dangerous until the final ball has been kicked.

So it’s a compliment to Pompey that it was a largely comfortable watch witnessing their defensive work as they repelled their play-offs rivals.

Out of a first half in which the home side offered little clear threat in a disjointed 45 minutes of football, the Pilgrims did build a head of steam.

Kenny Jackett’s men stood firm, though, with the young defensive pairing of Jack Whatmough and Matt Clarke outstanding.

The duo once again put their bodies on the line to repel Plymouth at the crucial moment when they pulled the trigger.

Derek Adams’ side may have had the better of the possession but there was little created in the way of clearcut opportunities.

Graham Carey had the best of it, lifting a couple of chances over the bar.

That owed much to the emerging young partnership at the heart of Pompey’s defence who once again shone.

NOT A CLASSIC

As far as recent port battles go, it wasn’t a classic.

The occasion of Plymouth v Pompey sung louder than the quality on display as these two recent rivals renewed acquaintances.

This was the eighth time the two sides have faced off in the past three seasons.

The tempo and willing was certainly there on both sides, but incisive play was in short supply at Home Park.

From Pompey’s perspective, they were found wanting too often in the final third, with deliveries lacking in accuracy.

Kenny Jackett’s demeanour spoke of disappointment at that in his post-game verdict.

Some cool heads at key moments and it could’ve been so much better for Pompey.

CAN YOU ADAMS AND EVE IT?

Derek Adams is either deluded or a wind-up merchant. Or quite possibly both.

The Plymouth boss was at it again with his one-eyed assessment of the latest meeting between Plymouth and Pompey.

‘They didn’t really create very much during the game,’ came Adams’ view in a meeting in which Kenny Jackett’s side had 10 shots on goal to the Pilgrims’ six.

Plymouth had the better of possession but there was little tangible return for having more of the ball.

This, of course, isn’t a new policy from the Pilgrims’ manager, who was adamant his lacklustre side matched Pompey in their defeat at Fratton Park in November.

But trying to pass off his warped assessments as fact discredits a manager whose achievements this term far outweigh his credibility when talking about the game.