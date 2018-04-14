Plymouth 0 Pompey 0: they said what?

POMPEY drew 0-0 in their League One match at Plymouth today.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ draw.

Kenny Jackett – Pompey manager

Our strongest period of the game was probably the final part, in the last 30 minutes we built up very well and had a couple of very good penalty appeals.

In particular, Jamal Lowe was unlucky not to score by an excellent goal-line clearance by the Plymouth defender - and then we’ve hit the bar right at the death.

It was a good period for us, a strong one, the fitness and commitment of our side really showed through today.

Finishing the game is something I am delighted with, there have been too many times earlier in the season where we have been hanging on.

We don’t want to be that, we want to get stronger as the game goes on, we want to be the ones creating the chances wherever we can.

While a draw doesn’t harm either side, it’s not great for either side either. There was a win there for us today and certain aspects of the game I was pleased with.

Derek Adams - Plymouth manager (via plymouthherald.co.uk)

For large spells we dominated possession. We are disappointed we didn’t win it.

They set up for a point and they got what they wanted.

I thought Portsmouth looked leggy. We were unfortunate in the second half not to go ahead in the game. We were just a pass away from getting it in.

They never had any sustained attacks on our goal.

We were the ones probing more than Portsmouth. That’s a change from the past when they were more probing.

I was surprised how defensive they were.

Matt Clarke

We would’ve loved to get the win but we haven’t played ourselves out of it.

To come and get a point isn’t something to be too negative about. We have to be positive.

They had some possession but never cut us open at all.

We have to take the positive that we were the better side.

Neil Allen - The News’ chief sports reporter

Pompey claimed an excellent Home Park, yet may have even registered a dramatic late victory.

Zak Vyner hooked Jamal Lowe’s goal-bound shot off the line as the Home Park fixture finished goalless.

Both sides struggled to test either keeper - and that represented a key moment.

Nonetheless, it was an encouraging outcome for the Blues on the road and maintains their strong push for the play-offs with four matches left.

Jordan Cross - Pompey reporter

It may have lacked quality for long periods, but this was a hard-earned point Pompey will gratefully accept in their play-off push.

It was another port battle occasion full of energy and atmosphere, but an often disjointed clash which didn’t quite spark to life.

Pompey will be pleased with how they withstood pressure after the break to collect their fourth clean sheet in six.

Despite Plymouth’s reputation for scoring late goals, it was Kenny Jackett’s men who finished stronger and almost nicked it at the death as Jamal Lowe’s shot was cleared off the line and Oscar Threlkeld headed off his own bar.