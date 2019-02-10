Pompey were held to a 1-1 draw at Plymouth yesterday as they stretched their winless run in League One to five matches.

The Blues were denied victory when Graham Carey’s 70th-minute free-kick cancelled out Ben Close’s 56th-minute opener.

Matt Clarke leaves the pitch at the final whistle Picture: Joe Pepler

The draw leaves Pompey third in the table as both Barnsley and leaders Luton moved further ahead at the top thanks to their wins over Gillingham and Wycombe respectively.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say on another pivotal day in the race for promotion.

Kenny Jackett

If you’re looking in isolation, it was a hard game and we played well.

Obviously we got our noses in front and it was a great free-kick, a great goal from Graham Carey that’s levelled it.

We had chances to go 2-0 up before that with Bogle. The keeper managed to smoother it and those things didn’t quite go for us, those small details.

That’s probably the difference for us from a win to a draw.

In isolation, it’s a hard game and we’re frustrated we didn’t get a second or hold on to a 1-0 win because we do talk about clean sheets a lot and want to add to our good defensive record this season.

Derek Adams – via PlymouthLive

I think that two very good sides were on show. Both technically good teams that tried to find a way of winning the match.

Eventually Portsmouth were able to get a head-start. A ball into the box, a header away and a very good finish from Close from the edge of the box.

So we had to go and chase the game after that. We got a free-kick on the edge of the area and it was a magnificent strike from Graham Carey to put it into the top corner.

Then we went on and probably finished the stronger of the two teams and were probably unfortunate not to have got the winner.

But, in saying that, Portsmouth might have had the counter attack.

That was always open to them because they have got (Jamal) Lowe and (Ronan) Curtis up the other end of the pitch and that can get away from anybody.

Ben Close

To score the first goal and not win was disappointing.

I wanted to keep it low and get a good connection on the ball. It was pleasing to see it go in.

We felt we deserved to win and we felt we were unlucky not to win. It was never a free-kick.

But they have some excellent quality and it’s hard to see why there are where they are. With their form it may be a good point.

Jordan Cross – Pompey writer

A draw after going in front usually feels like a couple of points dropped in the final reckoning.

But the fact Pompey were pegged back on the road at the division’s form side gives a different context to the 1-1 Plymouth draw.

Throw in the fact they withstood a late charge from Derek Adams’ side and Sunderland’s draw with Oxford mean they keep third place for now, and it doesn’t feel like the worst outcome from the trip to Devon.

There were enough positives in Pompey’s play to suggest they are turning the corner, even if it is now five league games without a win.

They certainly have to now build on the outcome, with even Kenny Jackett calling the forthcoming five games in 15 days a ‘defining period’.

Will Rooney – Pompey writer

If Pompey don't swiftly turn around their form, the play-off lottery will be their fate this season.

The Blues' 1-1 draw with Plymouth means they've picked up just two points from their past 15 in League One and are winless in five games.

That's the sort of return that sees sides relegated rather than automatically promoted.

Nevertheless, there were some signs of improvement from Kenny Jackett's men at Home Park as they attacked with more intent than in previous games.

And if it wasn't for a piece of magic from Graham Carey, three points would have been earned.