Plymouth boss: I love Pompey battles

Derek Adams is ready to savour another key showdown with Pompey.

And the Plymouth boss highlighted the goal threat of Brett Pitman as a danger for his team at Home Park tomorrow.

Adams is set to face the Blues for the eighth time as Pilgrims manager, with a lot riding on most of those fixtures.

A keen rivalry has developed in that time, but the Scot noted how Pompey have evolved under Kenny Jackett.

He told the Plymouth Herald: ‘I have really enjoyed the games against Portsmouth.

‘They are terrific atmospheres, home and away, and we have had a lot of good football matches.

‘Both teams finished on the same number of points last year and got promoted into this league, and have been very competitive. Now we are both pushing for a play-off position.

‘They are a wee bit different to before. Their full-backs don’t go as high and wide as they did under Paul Cook.

‘One of them stays back and one of them goes up the pitch.

‘They have got a threat in Pitman, who has done really well this season scoring goals, but they have got a similar style of play that they have had over a number of years.’

Plymouth have produced outstanding form to turn their season around after being bottom of the table on December 9.

The win over Peterborough last weekend was their 11th in 12 at Home Park and the challenge for them is to maintain their recent quality of performance.

Despite their flying form, Adams believes the play-off chase is still wide open.

He added: ‘We looked at the stats after Saturday’s game and we passed the ball really well and we kept possession.

‘We are playing in really good areas at this moment in time and that causes teams problems. We will have to do that against Portsmouth.

‘We have to take care of the threat that they are going to cause and we have to create chances and take them.

‘If you look at it after the results the other night, there are six teams going for three positions.

‘We have got a game in hand, in the last week of the season, and we want to keep on picking up points between now and then.

‘There are going to be a lot of teams cutting each other up because everybody has got to play everybody in that period.’