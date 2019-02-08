Derek Adams believes Pompey’s promotion charge is down to their ‘financial clout’ at League One level.

The Plymouth boss said the Blues’ ability to ‘recruit some big names’ is why they currently occupy a place in the top six and remain on course for a return to the Championship.

Plymouth boss Derek Adams. Picture: Joe Pepler

Third-placed Pompey travel to the Pilgrims, who sit 16th, tomorrow with 22 points separating them in the table.

But it’s the hosts who go into the game with form on their side.

They have suffered just one defeat in their past five league games – a run that has seen them move out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Pompey head to Home Park looking for their first win in five League One outings – form that has seen them slip from the top of the table.

Jackett’s side, however, remain firmly in the hunt for promotion, and will be boosted by the availability of five of their six January transfer recruits for the game against Plymouth.

Speaking to Plymouth Live ahead of the game, Adams claimed he’d been less fortunate in the transfer market because of his side’s financial position compared to Pompey.

And he said the Blues’ success this term was a result of their ability to buy big.

‘They have spent well in the transfer market. They have spent a lot of money transferring players into the football club,’ said Adams.

‘That’s why they are in the position that they are at this moment in time.

‘Finance is vital. They have been able to recruit some big names, big players and that’s why the top six are the top six.

‘If you look throughout the league, I don’t think there are many teams, if any, that have spent less in the transfer market than we have over the last three years.’

Adams reiterated his point when questioned about the Blues’ attacking options.

Two of their recent recruits were strikers, with Omar Bogle (Cardiff) and James Vaughan (Wigan) arriving on loan for the remainder of the season.

He added: ‘They do (have embarrassment of riches up front).

‘That has come at a cost. They have taken in Vaughan and Bogle. They had (Joe) Mason on loan on big money from Wolves.

‘That shows you the financial clout that a team like Portsmouth have.’