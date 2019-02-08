Plymouth have Portsmouth boss’ respect as rivals prepare to go head-to-head

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is expecting another high-quality clash against Plymouth on Saturday.

The Blues renew their rivalry with the Pilgrims after several heated battles in recent years.

Ronan Curtis in action against Plymouth at Fratton Park in September. Picture: Joe Pepler

Derek Adams’ side inflicted League Two play-off heartbreak on the Blues at Home Park in 2016.

Paul Cook’s men got their revenge a year later, though, pipping Argyle to the fourth-tier title on the final day of the campaign.

The intensity between the two clubs has mellowed since Kenny Jackett took over the Fratton Park hot seat – although there is still a certain degree of animosity lingering.

Pompey travel to Plymouth looking to get their promotion push back on track.

The Blues are winless in their past four league games – losing three and drawing once – and have surrendered their place in the automatic promotion places.

In contrast, the Pilgrims are in flying form having won five of their past six outings, after spending most of the first half of the season in the relegation zone.

And Jackett feels another close exchange is on the cards.

The Pompey boss said: ‘They’ve had a good run.

‘The Portsmouth v Plymouth games are always great games, always high-quality games.

‘They’re two good clubs and it shows the strength of the division when the likes of Plymouth, Oxford and Bristol Rovers have all been in the bottom four at different stages.

‘Plymouth have pulled themselves away and, as they always do, are having a good second half of the season.

‘It sets Saturday’s game up to be a really good one.

‘Second half of the season they come strong and finished seventh last year.

‘For quite some time they were bottom this season but have pulled themselves out.’

Pompey delivered a 3-1 victory over Plymouth in the reverse fixture at Fratton Park in September.