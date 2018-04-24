Plymouth held as League One play-off plot thickens

Have your say

Plymouth Argyle failed to make the most of a game in hand as the League One play-off plot thickened on Tuesday night.

The Pilgrims were held to a 1-1 draw at Rochdale – leaving them two points adrift of the top six.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United’s challenge was all but ended by a 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

Posh took the lead through Gwion Edwards only for second-half goals from Omar Beckles, Stefan Payne and Lenell Jonh-Lewis to win it for the Shrews.

Peterborough remain two points behind Pompey and six adrift of the play-off places. Both sides have two games remaining.

Plymouth, however, had the chance to draw level with sixth-placed Scunthorpe United with a victory at Spotland.

But despite taking the lead through Joel Grant on 53 minutes, they could not keep Rochdale out as Ryan Delaney levelled almost immediately.

Unable to get their noses back in front, Argyle now trail Scunthorpe by two points.

The pair, who each have three games remaining, meet next Tuesday in a clash which is likely to decide their fate.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers closed the gap on leaders Wigan Athletic with a 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Paul Cook’s Latics still hold a one-point lead after Ryan Colclough’s 80th-minute equaliser snatched them a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers.

Bradford City beat MK Dons 2-0 and Southend United turned up the relegation heat on struggling Oldham Athletic with a 3-0 win.