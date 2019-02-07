Plymouth move for former Portsmouth forward Joe Mason after Wolves exit

Plymouth are trying to sign Joe Mason.

Pompey's opponents on Saturday are trying to land the striker, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Fratton Park.

Joe Mason Picture: Robin Jones

Mason returned to Wolves last month, after just making one start in the Checkatrade Trophy and three appearances off the bench with the Blues.

The 27-year-old has since been released from Molineux, and Pilgrims boss Derek Adams is keep to take him to Home Park.

Adams told Plymouth Live: 'I have made an offer for Joe Mason to take him in.

'The offer is with him and his agent and we are waiting to see if that is acceptable.

'He has got vast experience of playing in the Championship. We will see where the negotiations go.'