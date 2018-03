Have your say

Pompey have sold their full allocation of tickets for the clash with Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Kenny Jackett’s Blues will be roared on by 1,600 travelling fans for the League One fixture on Saturday, April 14 (3pm).

Pompey fans at Home Park last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

It represents another impressive showing on the road for the club. Earlier this season, Pompey took 6,257 supporters to MK Dons.