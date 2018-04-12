Plymouth v Pompey: Early team news

Have your say

The absence of Anton Walkes provides Pompey boss Kenny Jackett’s only selection conundrum for the clash at Plymouth.

The Spurs loanee is sidelined for at least three matches after damaging his hamstring at Rochdale.

Plymouth Argyle's Remi Matthews. Picture: Richard Sellers/ EMPICS Sport

Stuart O’Keefe would appear the replacement as a defensive midfielder, following his recent return from injury.

Connor Ronan is another option for the Blues, while Dion Donohue could be pushed up from left-back into the engine room.

Meanwhile, keeper Remi Matthews’ availability is the Pilgrims’ main selection issue ahead of the Blues’ visit.

The Norwich loanee recently became a father and there is some doubt if he will feature at Home Park.

Kyle Letheren is in line to deputise in his absence.

Otherwise, Derek Adams will pick from the same squad who defeated Peterborough last weekend.

Antoni Sarcevic, Lionel Ainsworth and Ryan Edwards are all missing.