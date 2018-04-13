Plymouth v Pompey: Who is the referee?

Have your say

Dean Whitestone will be the man in the middle for Pompey's trip to Plymouth tomorrow.

Here's all you need to know about him...

Dean Whitestone. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Who is he?

Whitestone has been a Football League referee since the 2005-06 season.

The Northamptonshire-based official has taken charge of games in the Championship, League One, League Two - as well as the FA Cup and League Cup - during his career but is yet to officiate a Premier League encounter.

Has he refereed Pompey this season?

Whitestone has already been in the middle of two Blues matches this term - with both at Fratton Park.

The first was Kenny Jackett's side's 4-1 victory over Fleetwood Town in September.

He didn't caution a Pompey player that day but Kyle Dempsey was dismissed for two bookable offences for the Cod Army, while Cian Bolger also received a yellow card.

Whitestone's second Blues game this term was their 1-0 loss to Bradford City in October. Dion Donohue and Brett Pitman went into the book for the hosts, while the Bantams' Tony McMahon was cautioned.

What's his record this campaign?

Whitestone has refereed 34 games this season.

He's dished out 88 yellow cards and three reds, at an average of 2.66 yellows per game.

That's slightly less than his record last term, as he handed out an average of 2.77 cautioned per match.

Who are his assistants?

Whitestone's assistants at Home Park will be Ronald Ganfield and Mark Derrien.

The fourth official is Adrian Tranter.