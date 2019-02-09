Tom Naylor will be absent for the trip to Home Park.

The midfielder, pictured, starts a two-match ban after accumulating 10 league bookings.

Kenny Jackett could be short of replacements, too, with Bryn Morris (ankle) and Dion Donohue (shin) facing late fitness tests.

January recruits Omar Bogle, James Vaughan and Viv Solomon-Otabor are back in contention after missing the FA Cup tie at QPR, though.

Lloyd Isgrove is out with a knee injury, while Andy Cannon (quad), Luke McGee (wrist) and Jack Whatmough are also sidelined.

Meanwhile, Joel Grant looks set to miss the remainder of the season for the Pilgrims.

The winger underwent a thigh operation on Wednesday and will be on the treatment table for an extended period.

Derek Adams’ side are also without midfield duo Conor Grant and Jamie Ness.

The Plymouth boss rolled out a 4-4-2 diamond formation in their 1-0 win at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Argyle will almost certainly have the same match-day squad as they did at London Road to face Pompey.