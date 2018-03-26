Poll: Can Pompey make the play-offs?

Brett Pitman is adamant the play-offs are still on for Pompey.

Although he believes it is tall order, the Blues skipper is still optimistic his side can finish in the top six.

Yesterday's 3-0 win over Oxford United moved Kenny Jackett's side up to eighth and just two points behind Peterborough United in sixth.

With nine games remaining, the top six is in touch for Pompey, after they recorded their first victory on home soil in 2018 and back-to-back wins.

