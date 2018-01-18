Poll result: Who is Pompey’s greatest modern-era player?

Have your say

The Fratton faithful have had their say on who they reckon is Pompey’s greatest player in the modern era.

And the prize has went to... Lassana Diarra.

From 735 respondents, the midfielder received 46 per cent of votes cast.

Diarra moved to Fratton Park from Arsenal for £5m in 2008 and immediately won over the Blues crowd with his stand-out performances in central midfield.

The Frenchman played a key role in Pompey’s FA Cup-winning side, before moving to Real Madrid for around £19m in January 2009.

In second place was Robert Prosinecki, with 30 per cent of supporters feeling the midfielder is the most talented footballer to play at PO4 in the modern era.

Although he only spent a season at the Blues in the 2001-02 campaign, the Croatia international oozed class in the engine room and captured the hearts and imaginations of the Fratton faithful.

Forward Paul Walsh, who had two stints at Pompey, received seven per cent of votes cast, with Sylvain Distin and Andres D’Alessandro accumulating three and two per cent respectively.

The 11 per cent of the remaining votes were for other players, with fans offering alternative names.

The likes of Paul Merson, David James and Sulley Muntari were some of the selections put forward.

Karl Hodgkins said: ‘Paul Merson, everyone at the start thought he was rubbish until they realised he was at least one pass ahead of everyone else.’

Adam Reilly said: ‘David James, Linvoy (Primus), Merson, (Peter) Crouch, (Jermaine) Defoe, Glen Johnson – the list goes on and on.’

And Michael Jakins added: ‘Sulley Muntari anyone?’