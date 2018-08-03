Poll: Where will Pompey finish this season? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Pompey v Luton: Early team news Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up Pompey start their League One campaign against Luton Town at Fratton Park tomorrow. And we want fans’ predictions on where they believe the Blues will finish this season. Vote in our poll below to have your say… Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Ben Queenborough