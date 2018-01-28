Pompey 0-1 Shrewsbury: match ratings

Have your say

Gareth Evans was named The News' Pompey man of the match from yesterday's defeat at the hands of Shrewsbury.

Here's how our chief sports writer, Neil Allen, rated the wideman's performance, along with those of his team-mates.

Match Ratings:

Luke McGee: Very assured - 7

Nathan Thompson: Mr Reliable once more - 7

Christian Burgess: Losing his man for goal blotted good display - 6

Matt Clarke: Supreme defending as ever - 8

Dion Donohue: So, so - 6

Adam May: Silly sending off - 5

Ben Close: Covered so much ground - 7

Gareth Evans: Delivery provided Pompey’s best chances - 8

Kal Naismith (2): Nothing went right - 5

Jamal Lowe (1): Couldn’t get involved whatsoever - 5

Oli Hawkins: Battled away manfully despite shirt tugs - 8

Subs:

(1) Brett Pitman (55 mins): Had chances to level - 6

(2) Connor Ronan (70 mins): Tried his best - 5