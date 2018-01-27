Pompey 0-1 Shrewsbury: they said what?

POMPEY lost in their League One match against Shrewsbury today after conceding a goal in the first half.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ defeat.

Kenny Jackett – Pompey manager

The amount of balls we put into their box was very high and we just didn’t get on the end of enough.

They’ve had one corner in the first half and they’ve scored from it - fair play to them, Bolton got away from Burgess at that moment.

It feels like we need 10 corners to get anywhere near it, or balls in the box or free-kicks.

First and foremost, we needed to do better from set-pieces today and at either end it has cost us.

In open play, we generally put a lot of pressure on Shrewsbury and put a lot of balls into the box, but they withstood it and got a second clean sheet against us and that’s won them the game.’

Paul Hurst – Shrewsbury manager (via shropshirestar.com)

I quite liked the manner in which we won

I feel like there has been - on the outside - a few doubters.

To come here to a big club - one with its own ambitions of getting in the play-offs, with a fantastic home record and great support - and keep a clean sheet is big.

We defended well. We had a bit of luck when they hit the bar but I thought we always carried a threat, as well.

I thought we might get a second at some point. I’m delighted, it’s a great afternoon for us and for the travelling fans making that long journey home.

Ben Close

We definitely deserved more. We had several chances and their keeper has saved them and earned them three points.

He made an excellent save from Naismith, Pitman’s header he made a great save, we’ve hit the bar and Pitman’s last-gasp effort just went wide.

From the game, we definitely deserved more.

Shrewsbury are very good at defending and pressing and we wore them down to create the chances, but the keeper has made a couple of great saves and we’re disappointed to not getting anything from the game.

Neil Allen - The News’ chief sports reporter

Pompey can have complaints about the refereeing, however there were still problems with their own performance in another defeat.

Official David Coote caused a controversy when he turned down two strong penalty decisions during the 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury.

Brett Pitman also hit the bar but Pompey were sloppy for long periods and struggled to break down a very good Shrews defence.

It means they still await their first win of 2018.

Will Rooney - Pompey reporter

Pompey suffered yet another defeat against a top-six opponent against Shrewsbury.

But the Blues’ struggles in front of goal continued as they made it five games without a win in 2018.

Kenny Jackett’s side had several chances to equalise and a combination of a defiant Shrews goalkeeper and a lack of composure in front of goal cost them.

Pompey were by no means well outplayed but it’s a game of fine margins and that’s what has yet again cost them.