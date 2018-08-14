Pompey 0 AFC Wimbledon 0: Half-time report

Pompey’s tie against AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the Carabao Cup is goalless at half-time.

Luke Wheeler, making his first Blues start, missed a gilt-edged header for the hosts while Scott Wagstaff has threatened several times for the Dons.

Wimbledon started the better of the two teams, with Joe Pigott and Wagstaff both failing to hit the target with decent chances inside the first 14 minutes.

Wagstaff almost gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute when he chipped a shot over Blues keeper Luke McGee but Brandon Haunstrup got back to hook the effort off the line.

It was that man Wagstaff again who was presented with another opportunity on 21 minutes but he headed Tyler Garratt’s cross over the bar from close range.

Jackett’s side took a while to get going but should have opened the scoring with their first chance two minutes later.

Brett Pitman’s cross from the right was met by the rising Wheeler but the QPR loanee failed to hit the target with the goal gaping.

Six minutes before the break, Jamal Lowe cracked an angled right-footed shot from 25 yards just wide of Dons keeper Tom King’s right-hand post.