Pompey 0 Charlton 1: they said what?

POMPEY lost 1-0 in their League One match against Charlton at Fratton Park.

Nicky Ajose scored for the visitors in the first half.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ draw.

Kenny Jackett – Pompey manager

We needed to win. We needed to win to pull Charlton back and chase fifth and sixth spot.

The injuries had a big effect on us with Thompson and Whatmough having to come off.

Their left side was a big source of penetration with Ajose and Fosu getting in.

I feel generally, though, their two midfielders were the difference. They played very and controlled the game.

We’ve not had enough power. We were better in the second half but Charlton edged us out.

The game was a reflection of our season.

Lee Bowyer - Charlton manager (via cafc.co.uk)

I’ve just said to them that I am really proud of them.

To do what they have just done, to go to Shrewsbury on Tuesday night and put in the effort and the commitment they did and then to have this quick turnaround and come to Portsmouth, which is probably the most intimidating place to come in this division, and put in that effort and that fight.

Their togetherness was outstanding.

Brandon Haunstrup

It was just one of those days for us.

We were passing the ball well but it just wouldn’t quite click for us.

However, we’ll keep fighting until it’s mathematically impossible not to be promoted and it’s vital we win our final two games of the season.

Jordan Cross - Pompey reporter

Pompey’s play-off bid is over - and they can have no complaints at that outcome.

Kenny Jackett’s men were second best to a Charlton side who showed up the distance the Blues have to travel to become a top-six side in League One.

Jackett’s side were poor in the first half and were understandably booed off at the break.

They threatened more after the restart but not with nearly enough penetration to hurt the visitors.

Now Pompey have to reflect on what they have to do to make the improvements to be a League One force next term.

Will Rooney - Pompey reporter

In the first pistol fight of the play-off duel, Pompey were last to the trigger.

And now they’re nursing a bullet wound between there chance.

The Blues were second in every department and their top-six hopes are now all but mathematically over.

Granted, Kenny Jackett’s side had chances but, overall, they deserved nothing from the game.