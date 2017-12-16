Pompey 1-0 Bury: they said what?

Matt Clarke’s 62nd-minute header earned Pompey victory against Bury today at Fratton Park.

Here’s what those closest to the action thought about the Blues’ latest victory.

Joe Gallen - Pompey asistant manager

We are looking for this season to be successful and if that’s the case in May we’ll be looking at some of these scrappy 1-0 wins along the way.

In some of the years where I’ve been lucky to be part of promotions, there have been plenty of games which have looked like just that.

Gareth Evans has had very good delivery in recent weeks, he’s been very consistent and accurate.

We are desperate to improve our tally of scoring goals from set-pieces, last week O’Keefe scored or Magennis - they are still arguing about it - but it was Gareth’s delivery.

Today was another excellent delivery and in the first half he had some very good deliveries, too, we just didn’t quite get on the end of it.

It was a bullet header from Matt Clarke, typical of those sort of games.

All that matters are the three points.

Brandon Haunstrup

It probably wasn’t one of the most exciting games to watch but we deserved the win in my opinion.

It felt quite comfortable when we were out there and I believe we could have won by a couple of goals.

Gareth Evans had a shot saved in the first half but I always felt the opportunity would be there for us.

Neil Allen

It was a game that lacked style but the substance was three points and a comfortable win for Pompey.

The match was instantly forgettable, with the atmosphere flat and unlike the usual Fratton fare.

Matt Clarke’s second-half header won it for the Blues against rock-bottom Bury, who rarely threatened Luke McGee’s goal.

Yet it was still deserved for Kenny Jackett’s in-form men.

Jordan Cross

It wasn’t pretty - but pretty effective.

Pompey are finding a way to win games and that is the quality of a successful side.

It’s seven wins out of eight and more clean sheets on the bounce for the Blues, but the most telling statistic is five of their recent successes have been by a 1-0 scorelines.

That tells the story of a well-drilled and organised side, with players knowing their rolls.