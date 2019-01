Have your say

MANAGER Kenny Jackett has insisted that Portsmouth ‘didn’t get outclassed’ following a 1-1 draw against QPR in the FA Cup.

The Blues’ manager says that Pompey ‘showed confidence’ at Fratton Park today, praising the hard work of Gareth Evans and Louis Dennis on the wings.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Watch the video above to hear Jackett’s full press conference.