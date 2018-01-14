Pompey 1-1 Scunthorpe: match ratings

Have your say

Nathan Thompson was named The News' Pompey man of the match from yesterday's draw against Scunthorpe.

Here's how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the defender's performance in a holding-midfield role - plus those of his Blues team-mates.

Match ratings

Luke McGee: Excellent second-half save was crucial - 8

Oli Hawkins: Exposed at times out wide - 6

Christian Burgess: Did well - 7

Matt Clarke: Pick of the centre-halves - 7

Jamal Lowe: Took goal superbly - 7

Nathan Thompson: Outstanding in unfamiliar role for Pompey 9

Ben Close: Finished match strongly - 7

Connor Ronan (1): Faded after wonderful first half - 8

Dion Donohue (2): Couldn’t produce many crosses - 6

Brett Pitman: Impressed when bringing others in game - 7

Kal Naismith: Still feeling way back after injury - 7

Subs:

(1) Matty Kennedy (71 mins): Couldn't get involved - 6

(2) Adam May (71 mins): Tried to tighten side up - 6