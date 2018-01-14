Pompey 1-1 Scunthorpe: match ratings

Nathan Thompson was named The News' Pompey man of the match from yesterday's draw against Scunthorpe.
Here's how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the defender's performance in a holding-midfield role - plus those of his Blues team-mates.
Match ratings
Luke McGee: Excellent second-half save was crucial - 8
Oli Hawkins: Exposed at times out wide - 6
Christian Burgess: Did well - 7
Matt Clarke: Pick of the centre-halves - 7
Jamal Lowe: Took goal superbly - 7
Nathan Thompson: Outstanding in unfamiliar role for Pompey 9
Ben Close: Finished match strongly - 7
Connor Ronan (1): Faded after wonderful first half - 8
Dion Donohue (2): Couldn’t produce many crosses - 6
Brett Pitman: Impressed when bringing others in game - 7
Kal Naismith: Still feeling way back after injury - 7
Subs:
(1) Matty Kennedy (71 mins): Couldn't get involved - 6
(2) Adam May (71 mins): Tried to tighten side up - 6