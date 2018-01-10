Pompey 1 Chelsea 2: Match ratings

Have your say

Chief sports writer Neil Allen runs the rule over last night’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Chelsea under-21s.

• Pompey

Luke McGee – Beaten by excellent free–kick 7

Nathan Thompson (Kal Naismith, 53min – Great to see him back 6) – Injury concern 7

Christian Burgess – Coped well with Chelsea 7

Matt Clarke – A class above once more 9

Dion Donohue – Another good display 7

Ben Close – Didn’t see out game after injury 7

Adam May – Got stronger as match wore on 7

Jamal Lowe – Had to drop to right–back 7

Connor Ronan (Conor Chaplin, 76min) – Very, very encouraging debut 7

Matty Kennedy – Lively and laid on assist 8

Oli Hawkins (Brett Pitman, 53min – Again showed goal–scoring quality 8) – Put himself about 7

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Kyle Bennett, Sylvain Deslandes, Theo Widdrington

• Chelsea

Marcin Bulka – Good first–half saves 8

Dujon Sterling – Did nothing wrong 7

Trevoh Chalobah – Solid presence 7

Ethan Ampadu – So calm 8

Josh Grant (Joseph Colley, 83min) – Solid figure 7

Jacob Maddox (Daishawn Redan, 28min – So, so 6) – Early withdrawal 6

Ruben Sammut – Never really caught the eye 6

Kyle Scott (Luke McCormick, 87min) – Always involved 8

Charly Musonda – Remember the name 9

Harvey St Clair – Flitted in and out 7

Callum Hudson–Odoi – Powerful running 7

Subs not used: Jamie Cumming, Isaac Christie–Davies, Kylian Hazard, Cole Dasilva.

• Referee: Gavin Ward – No interest in a number of penalty appeals 6

• Attendance: 3,116 (113 away fans)

• Man of the match: Matt Clarke – Once again the outstanding young centre–half demonstrated his class, this time against Chelsea’s starlets in front of a host of scouts and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

• We want him: Charly Musonda – Magnificent two–goal display from a player highly–regarded by Chelsea and clearly for very good reason.

• He’s all yours: Ruben Sammut – Didn’t raise the pulse with his display in the midfield area and while team–mates shone, he failed to catch the eye.

• Magic moment: Pompey grabbed a stoppage–time leveller out of absolutely nowhere when Brett Pitman steered Kennedy’s cross into the net – but still lost.

• Their manager: Joe Edwards – Side were second best to Pompey during the opening 45 minutes, but had the quality to step up the display and claim victory.