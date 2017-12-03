Pompey 2-0 Northampton: match ratings

Have your say

Danny Rose was yet again named man of the match from yesterday’s 2-0 victory against Northampton.

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the midfielder’s performance, along with his Blues team-mates.

Pompey

Luke McGee: Magnificent first-half save – 8

Nathan Thompson: Reliable as ever in defence and an assist – 8

Christian Burgess: Didn’t put a foot wrong – 7

Matt Clarke: Absolute rock – 8

Brandon Haunstrup (1): Another encouraging display – 7

Danny Rose: Can do no wrong at the moment – 9

Stuart O’Keefe: Eye-catching return to side – 7

Gareth Evans: Constant threat from the right – 8

Conor Chaplin: Full of energy and ideas – 7

Jamal Lowe (2): Very quiet on the left – 5

Curtis Main: Should have got on the scoresheet – 7

Subs

1 Drew Talbot (69 mins): Assured – 6

2 Matty Kennedy (88 mins)