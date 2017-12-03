Pompey 2-0 Northampton: match ratings

Danny Rose was yet again named man of the match from yesterday’s 2-0 victory against Northampton.
Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the midfielder’s performance, along with his Blues team-mates.
Pompey
Luke McGee: Magnificent first-half save – 8
Nathan Thompson: Reliable as ever in defence and an assist – 8
Christian Burgess: Didn’t put a foot wrong – 7
Matt Clarke: Absolute rock – 8
Brandon Haunstrup (1): Another encouraging display – 7
Danny Rose: Can do no wrong at the moment – 9
Stuart O’Keefe: Eye-catching return to side – 7
Gareth Evans: Constant threat from the right – 8
Conor Chaplin: Full of energy and ideas – 7
Jamal Lowe (2): Very quiet on the left – 5
Curtis Main: Should have got on the scoresheet – 7
Subs
1 Drew Talbot (69 mins): Assured – 6
2 Matty Kennedy (88 mins)