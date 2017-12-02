Pompey 2-0 Northampton: they said what?

Pompey progressed to the last 16 of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 2-0 win against Northampton today.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ victory.

Joe Gallen – Pompey assistant manager

I thought it was a very efficient performance from ourselves and very professional, we deserved to win the game.

It is always the aim to start the game solid, not to concede goals or allow too many chances and that is how it panned out for us.

I was a bit disappointed how just after half-time we gave away what I thought was a bit of a needless free-kick and that led to their best chance with the header from Taylor – and our keeper made a brilliant save.

It is fair to say, though, we probably could have scored a few more, their keeper had quite a good day in the second half and had a spell for 30 seconds where we seemed to save three or four goal-bound shots.

Obviously we will take the two goals we scored and move on.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – via northamptonchron.co.uk

It is always frustrating to lose, but the thing is we need to find some good stability as we are too up and down, and I think the better team won today.

Today, in patches we played alright, but in patches not so well, and we need to really work at good stability.

That will give us a platform and the possibility to win matches.

Gareth Evans

It wasn’t a brilliant game but it was pleasing to score a goal.

It’s not me being selfish to say it was a really good goal because it was a brilliant team move.

It’s something we have been working on and the gaffer has been highlighting the need to concede fewer goals, so the clean sheet is another bonus for us.

Neil Allen - The News’ chief sports writer

Once Pompey broke the deadlock, there was no doubting which side would be reaching the next round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Kenny Jackett’s men were rarely in any danger as they controlled the game for long spells. The scoreline would have been even greater had it not been for David Cornell, in goal for Northampton.

And in progressing, the Blues have now won six of their past seven matches in all competitions.

Jordan Cross – Senior Pompey reporter

The game wasn’t pretty for long periods but it was lit up by Gareth Evans’ goal four minutes before the break.

The move was put together seemlessly through Evans, Brandon Haunstrup and Conor Chaplin, before Pompey’s vice captain headed in his finish.

It was extra satisfying as counter-attacking has been an area Kenny Jackett has been focusing on for improvement.

Aside from Stuart O’Keefe’s finish there were other chances for Pompey to add to their tally.

But keeper Luke McGee deserves credit for ensuring another clean sheet after a full-length second-half stop to deny Ash Talylor.

The competition may be much maligned but it’s proved useful for Pompey in building confidence for the league and now they’re just three wins from Wembley – it’s an opportunity the players are taking seriously.