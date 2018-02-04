Pompey 2-2 Doncaster: Match ratings

Have your say

Dion Donohue was named The News' Pompey man of the match in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Here's how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the left-back's performance, plus those of his Blues team-mates...

Match ratings

Stephen Henderson: Dreadful bad luck with injury on debut - 7

Anton Walkes: Goalscoring start to encouraging debut - 8

Christian Burgess: Silly yellow cards proved costly - 6

Matt Clarke: A rock as ever - 8

Dion Donohue: Looked a class act at time down the left - 9

Nathan Thompson: Adapted well to midfield role - 8

Ben Close: Tidy as ever - 7

Gareth Evans (2): Delivery unusually wayward at times - 7

Connor Ronan: Showed some good touches - 7

Matty Kennedy (3): Put some excellent crosses in - 8

Oli Hawkins (1): Put himself about up front - 7

Subs

(1) Brett Pitman (59mins): Can't write him off - 8

(2) Jamal Lowe (72mins): Livened things up - 6

(3) Kal Naismith (72mins): Certainly versatile - 7

