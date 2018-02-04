Pompey 2-2 Doncaster: Match ratings

Dion Donohue was named The News' Pompey man of the match in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers.
Here's how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the left-back's performance, plus those of his Blues team-mates...
Match ratings
Stephen Henderson: Dreadful bad luck with injury on debut - 7
Anton Walkes: Goalscoring start to encouraging debut - 8
Christian Burgess: Silly yellow cards proved costly - 6
Matt Clarke: A rock as ever - 8
Dion Donohue: Looked a class act at time down the left - 9
Nathan Thompson: Adapted well to midfield role - 8
Ben Close: Tidy as ever - 7
Gareth Evans (2): Delivery unusually wayward at times - 7
Connor Ronan: Showed some good touches - 7
Matty Kennedy (3): Put some excellent crosses in - 8
Oli Hawkins (1): Put himself about up front - 7
Subs
(1) Brett Pitman (59mins): Can't write him off - 8
(2) Jamal Lowe (72mins): Livened things up - 6
(3) Kal Naismith (72mins): Certainly versatile - 7