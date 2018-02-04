Search

Pompey 2-2 Doncaster: Match ratings

Dion Donohue was named The News' Pompey man of the match
Dion Donohue was named The News' Pompey man of the match
Brett Pitman scores Pompey's equaliser in the 81st minute after his introduction as a 59th-minute substitute against Doncaster Rovers Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey 2 Doncaster 2 – Neil Allen’s match report

0
Have your say

Dion Donohue was named The News' Pompey man of the match in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Here's how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the left-back's performance, plus those of his Blues team-mates...

Match ratings

Stephen Henderson: Dreadful bad luck with injury on debut - 7

Anton Walkes: Goalscoring start to encouraging debut - 8

Christian Burgess: Silly yellow cards proved costly - 6

Matt Clarke: A rock as ever - 8

Dion Donohue: Looked a class act at time down the left - 9

Nathan Thompson: Adapted well to midfield role - 8

Ben Close: Tidy as ever - 7

Gareth Evans (2): Delivery unusually wayward at times - 7

Connor Ronan: Showed some good touches - 7

Matty Kennedy (3): Put some excellent crosses in - 8

Oli Hawkins (1): Put himself about up front - 7

Subs

(1) Brett Pitman (59mins): Can't write him off - 8

(2) Jamal Lowe (72mins): Livened things up - 6

(3) Kal Naismith (72mins): Certainly versatile - 7

Check out the latest League One table here