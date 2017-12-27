Pompey 2 AFC Wimbledon 1: Ratings

Have your say

Neil Allen dissects Pompey’s Boxing Day triumph over AFC Wimbledon.

• Pompey ratings...

Luke McGee: No chance with penalty 7

Nathan Thompson: Such a reliable performer 7

Christian Burgess: Unfortunate for penalty decision 7

Matt Clarke: Powerhouse in the air 8

Brandon Haunstrup: Always willing to push forward 7

Danny Rose: Dug right in 7

Ben Close: Another excellent showing 9

Gareth Evans: Constantly driving forward 7

Conor Chaplin (Oli Hawkins, 66min: Gave different dimension 6): Given little service 6

Jamal Lowe (Matty Kennedy, 66min: Some encouraging moments 6): Very quiet 6

Brett Pitman: Back among goals 7

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Curtis Main, Dion Donohue, Kyle Bennett, Adam May

• AFC Wimbledon ratings...

George Long: Did little wrong 7

Barry Fuller: Mistake led to winner 6

Darius Charles: Steady enough 6

Deji Oshilaja: Commanding figure 7

Jon Meades: So, so 6

Liam Trotter: Really disappointing 6

Jimmy Abdou: Dogged display 8

Tom Soares (Egli Kaja, 78min): Held things together 7

Andy Barcham: Always a threat 8

Cody McDonald: Fed off scraps 6

Lyle Taylor: Comprehensive penalty 8

Subs not used: Joe McDonnell, Will Nightingale, George Francomb, Callum Kennedy, Anthony Hartigan, Alfie Egan

• Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey): Got the big decisions right 8

• Attendance: 18,644 (728 away fans)

• Man of the match: Ben Close: Maiden Fratton Park goal capped an excellent display in which he barely wasted a pass and covered every blade.

• We want him: Andy Barcham: A constant menace down the left with his energy, work-rate and direct approach. Almost netted late leveller with shot which flashed across goal.

• We don’t want him: Liam Trotter: Struggled to get involved in the contest, disappearing for large spells. Late booking merely reminded people he was actually playing.

• Magic moment: Pompey required inspiration and that arrived when Gareth Evans drove in a cross from the right and Barry Fuller fouled Brett Pitman in the box. It proved to be match-winning moment.

• Their manager: Neal Ardley: His side were hard-working, well-organised and a tough nut to crack, but finally Pompey saw them off.