Pompey 2 Doncaster 2: they said what?

Pompey battled to a 2-2 draw against Doncaster at Fratton Park today.

Here's what those closest to the action had to say about the game...

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

The fans were excellent at the end and really drove the players on.

The players did well to keep the majority of the ball away from Naismith.

They ran their hearts out, so I'm really pleased with them from that situation.

But up to then there was a winning situation for us, so I'm slightly frustrated.

They are poor goals that we're giving away and the final ball at times wasn't there. So that is disappointing from a game we had as much control of as any for a while.

Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson

The last period of the game when Burgess has been sent off and they've got a left winger in goal, my players decided to panic and I was more worried about losing the game.

We started pumping it forward instead of passing. The only time we did Whiteman should have scored.

Do I think we deserved to win the game? No. We didn't deserve to win the game on the performance but we were resilient.

Pompey attacker Connor Ronan

We started off quite poorly and they probably deserved the early goal, it took us a while to get going, but once we got the goal back we could have gone on to win it.

Then going into the second half I thought we looked the more likely team to score and then they got one off a corner which probably was against the run of play and deflated us a little bit.

But we bounced back from that and got one back.

A draw is a fair result, though. At the end of the game we were holding on with nine men.

The News' chief sports writer Neil Allen

A dramatic finale left Pompey satisfied with a point after battling against the odds for a 2-2 draw.

With Christian Burgess sent off and Kal Naismith in goal for the injured Stephen Henderson, the Blues safely negotiated seven minutes of time added on against Doncaster.

A vibrant Fratton Park got well behind their team to see them home in such remarkable circumstances.

It represented a point well-earnt considering what Kenny Jackett’s side had to combat late on.

Senior Pompey writer Jordan Cross

This was a battling point from Pompey on an afternoon of late drama.

The Blues were left with nine men and a makeshift keeper between the sticks in Kal Naismith as they looked for their first win of 2018.

Stephen Henderson's injury after all three subs had been used and Christian Burgess' dismissal for handball ensured that was the case.

But with the players backed by relentless support from the home crowd they dug in for a return.

The resolve shown ensured this is a game Pompey pick up momentum with, despite their winless run stretching to six games.

That shouldn't be allowed to mask the poor defending which is hampering the side at present, however, and proving costly.

To see the League One table click here





