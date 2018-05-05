Pompey 2 Peterborough 0: they said what?

POMPEY won 2-0 in their League One game against Peterborough.

Brett Pitman scored a brace in the first half to give the Blues a win.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say.

Kenny Jackett – Pompey manager

We could have been out of sight in the first half.

We got the two goals and had many more chances.

You always know with Peterborough, though, they are capable of quickly turning the game.

They have a lot of players who can score a goal out of nothing, though.

We didn’t create enough in the second half, but were quite comfortable as the game petered out.

There’s positives from a solid season. It’s one we want to build on.

Steve Evans - Peterborough manager

We didn’t keep the ball in the final third in the first half & that is no fault of Idris Kanu, he got no support from the people who were supposed to support him in attack.

The first goal we conceded was disappointing. It is from a set-play.

We felt that the second goal is probably offside, but we didn’t get that decision.

We made changes at the break and Danny Lloyd and Joe Ward were probably our two brightest players.

We had one or two half chances but it wasn’t to be.

Neil Allen - chief Pompey reporter

Brett Pitman showed his striking class as Pompey finished on a high this season.

The striker finished the campaign with an outstanding 25 goals and really could have had at least four as Pompey tore apart Peterborough.

Kenny Jackett’s men were outstanding in the first 45 minutes but the tempo vanished in the second half as they eased to victory and eighth place.

Peterborough were fortunate to escape a real thumping as the Blues ended a good campaign in optimistic fashion.

Jordan Cross - Pompey reporter

Pompey finished their campaign on an optimistic note as they secured eighth place in League One with a victory over Peterborough.

Brett Pitman got both the goals but it is no exaggeration to say the Blues skipper could have finished the afternoon with five strikes to his name.

That would have given him realistic hopes becoming League One’s top goalscorer - that he will have to settle with 25 finished in all competitions.

It was a real plus to see Alex Bass pick up a clean sheet on his first league start for the club.

Now, it is all about how Pompey build on this term in Jackett’s second season at the helm.