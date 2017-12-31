Pompey 3-1 Northampton: match ratings

Matty Kennedy was named The News' Pompey man of the match from yesterday's victory over Northampton.
The on-loan Cardiff winger was among the goals as the Blues stormed to a 3-1 win.
Here's how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the wide man's performance, along with those of the rest of his team-mates.
Match ratings
Luke McGee: Barely tested - 7
Nathan Thompson: Rock solid - 7
Christian Burgess: Weighed in with excellent assist - 8
Matt Clarke: So very comfortable - 7
Dion Donohue: Strong return to the side - 8
Danny Rose (1): Struck down by awful injury 7
Ben Close: Denied by crossbar on 50th game - 7
Gareth Evans (2): Hamstring ended involvement 7
Brett Pitman: Involved in some good moments - 7
Matty Kennedy: Pompey’s inspiration and a constant threat - 9
Oli Hawkins: Flourished back in striking role - 8
Subs
(1) Adam May (29 mins): Very assured - 7
(2) Jamal Lowe (46 mins): Should have scored - 6
(3) Conor Chaplin (89 mins)