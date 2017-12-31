Pompey 3-1 Northampton: match ratings

Have your say

Matty Kennedy was named The News' Pompey man of the match from yesterday's victory over Northampton.

The on-loan Cardiff winger was among the goals as the Blues stormed to a 3-1 win.

Here's how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the wide man's performance, along with those of the rest of his team-mates.

Match ratings

Luke McGee: Barely tested - 7

Nathan Thompson: Rock solid - 7

Christian Burgess: Weighed in with excellent assist - 8

Matt Clarke: So very comfortable - 7

Dion Donohue: Strong return to the side - 8

Danny Rose (1): Struck down by awful injury 7

Ben Close: Denied by crossbar on 50th game - 7

Gareth Evans (2): Hamstring ended involvement 7

Brett Pitman: Involved in some good moments - 7

Matty Kennedy: Pompey’s inspiration and a constant threat - 9

Oli Hawkins: Flourished back in striking role - 8

Subs

(1) Adam May (29 mins): Very assured - 7

(2) Jamal Lowe (46 mins): Should have scored - 6

(3) Conor Chaplin (89 mins)