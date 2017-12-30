Pompey 3-1 Northampton: they said what?

POMPEY won in their League One match against Northampton today thanks to goals from Matty Kennedy and Oli Hawkins.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ victory.

Joe Gallen – Pompey assistant manager

It’s another three points for us and I’m very pleased and it helps us along with our tally.

In particular, I’m very pleased with a very good attacking performance. Some of the games at home we haven’t created as many chances as we would have liked but I couldn’t say that today.

We created numerous chances, especially in the second half, and maybe three hasn’t done us justice.

But even if it was a narrow 1-0 victory we would still be very pleased.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – via northamptonchron.co.uk

I thought we started the game very well and played good football.

We had more of the game. They had the first chance that came from a second ball but I think we did well.

In the wide areas we overloaded, we had two-on-ones and three-on-ones and in midfield we dominated and then we scored a brilliant goal, something we had worked on.

You want to go into the dressing room 1-0 and if you go in 1-0 or even 1-1, you have a chance, but the second goal was a freak goal and well-taken by the boy and then we are well up against it.

Confidence is low and you could see that in the second-half.

Oli Hawkins

It took us a while to get going but we played some really good stuff and it was great to get back among the goals again as a striker.

We don’t know the full extent of Danny Rose’s injury at this stage but we’re hoping he’ll be back soon.

He’s been so important to us and is a great guy to have around the club.

Neil Allen - The News’ chief sports writer

Pompey ended a magnificent year on an even greater high by breaking into the play-off positions.

It took conceding a goal against Northampton to kick-start them into action but eventually they ran out deserved 3-1 winners.

Oli Hawkins, Matty Kennedy and Dion Donohue excelled on their recalls, although the result was marred by a suspected broken leg to Danny Rose.

Will Rooney – Pompey reporter

It was almost the perfect way to sign off 2017 for Pompey.

Promotion, League Two champions and new ownership means it has been a year to savour for the Fratton faithful.

They delivered a convincing performance against struggling Northampton, with Oli Hawkins making a successful return to his striking role and Matty Kennedy producing quality when being recalled into the team for Jamal Lowe.

The victory moved Kenny Jackett’s side into the play-offs for the first time this season and promotion is now becoming a realistic aim.

Yet the success has been tarnished by a suspected serious injury to fans’ favourite Danny Rose, a key player in the team who have now won nine of their past 11 matches.