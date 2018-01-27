Pompey Academy close campaign with win

Have your say

Pompey Academy ended their Youth Alliance League south west division campaign with a 2-0 win at Yeovil.

Josh Flint and Dan Smith were on target for the young Blues against the Glovers as Mark Kelly's troops made it four games unbeaten.

First-year scholar Flint gave the visitors the lead in the first half, before Smith doubled Pompey's advantage after the interval to secure the victory for his side.

As a result, the Blues finished their Youth Alliance League south west campaign on 34 points from 20 games.

They recorded 10 wins, four draws and six defeats have qualified for the next stage of the competition.