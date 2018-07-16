Pompey Academy duo earn international call-ups

Pompey Academy youngsters Harvey Rew and Alfie Bridgman have earned international call-ups.

Defender Rew, 15, has been named in the Wales under-17 squad for this month's Telki Cup in Hungary.

Attacking midfielder Alfie Bridgman, 14, has been selected to take part in an England under-15 training camp at Loughborough in August.

Speaking to the club's website, academy manager Mark Kelly said: 'It’s great news to see that our young boys are starting to push for international call-ups again.

'We have got some good groups of boys at this club – and lots of talented individuals in those groups.

'It’s fantastic to see that the work we’re doing in the academy is being recognised and hopefully we’ll see more of that going forward.’