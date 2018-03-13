Pompey Academy duo extend Gosport Borough loans

Have your say

Matt Mayes and Jordan Brooks have extended their loans at struggling Gosport Borough until the end of the season.

The Pompey Academy duo moved to Privett Park in February on a month-long deal.

Jordan Brooks has extended his loan spell at Gosport Borough. Picture: Duncan Sheppard

The pair have impressed during their time at Borough and have been kept around to help the club's fight to preserve their Southern League premier division status.

Alex Pike's side are rooted to the bottom of the table and are scrapping for their lives.

They are four points behind second-bottom Dunstable Town with just one game in hand.

Gosport have taken just two points from a possible 36 this year as the drop looms large.

Brooks has started Borough's past three games in centre midfield.

Mayes has also grabbed minutes both from the start and off the bench.

Although the fledgling pair have been thrown into the deep end at Privett Park, the Blues' youth boss, Mark Kelly, told the News last week he believes they are relishing the challenge.

Brooks and Mayes are expected to be in Borough's squad for their clash at Bishops Stortford tonight.

