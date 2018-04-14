Pompey Academy fire four past Oxford

Have your say

Pompey Academy bounced back to winning ways by putting Oxford United to the sword in Merit League One on Saturday.

Matt Mayes, Dan Smith, Leon Maloney and Jordan Brooks were all on target in the 4-1 win at Furze Lane.

The young Blues dominated throughout and in the opening 15 minutes Mayes had several goal-bound efforts blocked, while Bradley Lethbridge fired a shot straight at U’s keeper Niall Clayton.

The visitors almost took the lead on 16 minutes but an Oxford striker headed over the bar from close range.

Pompey finally made the breakthrough in the 19th minute.

Lethbridge picked out Mayes inside the box and the second-year scholar steered a controlled right-foot finish into the left-hand corner.

Mark Kelly’s side doubled their lead 10 minutes before half-time when Maloney’s inviting cross found Smith at the back post and he coolly headed home.

After weathering an early second-half storm, the Blues put the game beyond reach in the 53rd minute.

Read displayed great vision to pinpoint Maloney in acres of space at the back post and the Isle of Wight talent’s first-time volley left Clayton with no chance.

The U’s did grab one back, however, with 20 minutes remaining.

But the hosts restored their three-goal advantage five minutes from time.

Mayes nicked the ball back and teed-up Brooks inside the box, who slotted home a right-footed finish to deliver his side a well-deserved 4-1 win.