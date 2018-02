Have your say

Gosport Borough have signed three Pompey Academy talents on a month-long loan.

Matt Mayes, Jordan Brooks and Jack Chandler have joined the Privett Park outfit to help Alex Pike’s side’s Southern League premier division relegation fight.

The trio will be in Borough’s squad for tomorrow’s trip to Banbury.

Striker Mayes returns to Privett Park for a second loan spell this season.

And the Blues’ academy captain will be joined by central midfielder Brooks and versatile talent Chandler.