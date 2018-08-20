Pompey ace progressing at fearsome pace

Have your say

Jamal Lowe's hurtling Pompey progress has been highlighted after his Oxford super show.

Lowe bagged two goals, an assist and played a key role in the Blues' opener as his side picked up a thumping 4-1 win on Saturday.

Jamal Lowe celebrates one of his two goals against Oxford United. Picture: Joe Pepler

That made it three goals in as many League One games for the winger as Kenny Jackett's men moved up to second in the table.

Jackett feels the 24-year-old is making remarkable progress after moving into league football from non-league Hampton & Richmond.

He said: 'He's improved a lot in 12 months. You always want to see that.

'It's early in the season but he's had a good start.

'If you're looking at where he was 12 months ago, he'd not played in League One and a little bit in League Two coming on as sub.

'He came into a well established and older group late on.

'But he's had 12 months of regular football and we've settled him down.

'I've settled him down a bit and been able to give him consistent football.

‘Over the course of those years he's made really good progress.'

Pompey made it their best league opening for 30 years as they kept up their perfect league record – a notable stat for Jackett.

He added: ‘It's a big one and hopefully it gives the players and supporters confidence.

'We want to give the supporters confidence that it's going to be a good year.

'At a club with a big crowd like here that can bounce back on the players.’

- JORDAN CROSS