Pompey agree deal for Burton Albion midfielder

Pompey have agreed a deal for Championship midfielder Tom Naylor.

Naylor has lined up a three-year deal with the Blues and will arrive from Burton.

The 26-year-old has picked up 66 games in the second tier over the past two campaigns, as the Brewers stayed up against the odds in 2017 before being relegated last term.

He was also a key part of the Burton side who got promoted from League One in 2015-16, scoring six goals for Nigel Clough's side.

That was amid 134 outings for the outfit which returned 13 goals.

Naylor operates as robust midfielder, who also brings versatility by being able to play in defence.

The 6ft 2in man has also picked up Championship experience with Derby and turned out for Bradford, Grimsby, Newport and Cambridge.

Naylor will officially become a Pompey player when his deal with Burton expires on July 1.

