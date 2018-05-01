Pompey announce Irish tour details

Have your say

Pompey are to face Cork City as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Blues will spend six days at a training camp in the Republic of Ireland ahead of next season.

That stay will consist of a Monday, July 2, encounter against League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork (7pm).

Based outside Cork, Kenny Jackett's men will arrive in the Emerald Isle on Sunday, July 1, and return to the south coast on Friday, July 6.

They will then fulfil a friendly against the Hawks, facing the National League newcomers at Westleigh Park on Saturday, July 7, (3pm).

Pompey last visited the Republic of Ireland in the summer of 2016, when Paul Cook was manager.

More pre-season fixtures will be announced in due course.