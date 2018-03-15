Pompey announce new club crest

Have your say

Pompey have unveiled the new designs for their club crest.

The Blues have revealed two ‘complementary’ designs after a seven-month consultation process with fans.

Pompey's new crest which will be used for merchandising and commercial opportunities

Both were unanimously approved by the club’s heritage and advisory board and will be used from next season.

One will be worn on the club’s shirt with the other used for ‘merchandising and commercial opportunities’.

Both new crests feature a different style star from the existing crest with ‘1898’ - the club’s year of formation - under the crescent.

The merchandising and commercial crest is also housed in a circle emblazoend with ‘Portsmouth Football Club’.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin told portsmouthfc.co.uk ‘I am really pleased with the final outcome.

‘This is another key building block in place to commercially protect the club going forward.

‘We put various ideas and options out for consultation, taking on board fans’ views before arriving at the final design.

‘The feedback supporters gave us played a huge part in refining the designs and I’d like to thank fans for the constructive way they engaged in the process.’