Pompey announce Swindon friendly

Pompey are to face Swindon as part of their pre-season preparations.

Kenny Jackett's side will travel to the County Ground on Saturday, July 21 (3pm).

It will be a first visit to the Robins since an abject 5-0 League One defeat on New Year's Day in 2013.

Now managed by Phil Brown, Swindon finished ninth in League Two last season and have former Blues players James Dunne and Amine Linganzi on their books.

Pompey's summer schedule also includes Cork (July 2), the Hawks (July 7) and Stevenage (July 14).

In addition, under a Pompey XI banner, they will face Moneyfields (July 10), Gosport (July 17) and the Rocks (July 24) in midweek encounters.