Pompey are progressing behind the scenes

POMPEY are putting in place the structure to allow the club to thrive.

The Blues owners believe the foundations are being built to allow the club to grow.

Pompey director and Tornante president, Andy Redman, pointed to the work taking place with the club’s academy and recruitment set-up as evidence progress is being made.

But Redman believes patience will be needed, with the club’s owners looking towards steady development rather than a complete overhaul off the pitch at the club.

Kenny Jackett has been busy putting in place a scouting and recruitment system since coming into the club a year ago.

Phil Boardman was brought in as head of performance analysis in last season, after working with Jackett at Wolves.

Former Pompey trainee Dave Wright has also returned to the club in a recruitment position.

Wright joined as head of academy performance and recruitment in February.

His remit is to oversee a new division focusing on the recruitment of players aged eight to 21.

Wright, who previously oversaw Stoke’s academy and worked as an academy auditor, has already seen his role crossing over into more general areas of recruitment.

There has also been other staff taken on in areas such as non-league scouting, while Jackett has also turned to former assistant manager Kevin Bond.

Bond has been helping with scouting and putting together match reports at the club he’s now served on three occasions.

Redman believes the appointments are an indication of the approach being taken by Pompey’s owners.

He said: ‘I can’t promise people like David Wright are that progression we talk of, but we believe so.

‘That’s what we’re betting on and we intend to have that progression there.

‘At the end of the day those individuals must do their jobs to prove us right.

‘David’s got a history here and pedigree in other areas.

‘We hope these things lead to a better and better academy and football club ultimately.’

Despite the steady progress being made behind the scenes at Pompey, Redman feels it’s important to highlight there will not be a huge overhaul at Pompey overnight.

He added: ‘I’m not saying in 12 months we would’ve re-imagined everything – but these things are building blocks.’

– JORDAN CROSS