Pompey assistant excited to face FC Utrecht

JOE GALLEN is relishing Pompey’s pre-season friendly against top-tier European opposition.

The Blues host FC Utrecht for their annual Fratton Park friendly on Saturday, July 28 (1pm).

The Dutch side finished fifth in the Eredivisie last term and just missed out on a spot in the Europa League.

The clash is Kenny Jackett’s side’s final pre-season fixture before their League One curtain-raiser against Luton a week later.

And assistant boss Gallen believes the Utrecht game is the perfect way for Pompey to ready themselves for the Hatters.

He said: ‘It’s pretty exciting for the fans, you don’t get a chance to play against these teams. Technically, these teams are very good, they do play in a slower way compared to what we come up against in League One.

‘It will be a good test. We will have to play well against these teams because they don’t give possession away and end up keeping the ball, so we will have to keep the ball ourselves and get our pressing game well.

‘They are quite a big-name club and hopefully we’ll get a big crowd coming out to watch us. We’ll be looking to round off our pre-season games and get ready for Luton.’